Foster nation-building among students says Pradhan

Dhenkanal : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged teachers and parents to guide students for nation-building by promoting spirit of patriotism. In this context, the National Education Policy (NEP) is focusing on inclusive development of schoolchildren, he said on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebration of Satyavadi Government School at Mangalpur on Saturday.

Pradhan said the NEP emphasises on learning through mother tongue in school education, use of technology in teaching-learning and promoting patriotic spirit among students. Teachers must highlight the boldness of Baji Rout, who became a martyr at a very young age, he said.

Pradhan said both teachers and parents must mould the students for next generation.

Education is key to develop self and nation with an eye to make Odisha a developed State by 2036 and India by 2047, he added.

Pradhan felicitated the first headmaster of the school, Hruda Nanda Baral, and former teachers. He released a souvenir on the Golden Jubilee celebration which highlights the significant works of the school in the last 50 years.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Abhinav Sonkar were present on the occasion.

Later, Pradhan visited a blood donation camp. He was given a rousing welcome at Dhenkanal Circuit House. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra and Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra greeted Pradhan at Dhenkanal Circuit House.