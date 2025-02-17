Four-day water sports event for security forces begins in Bhopal

Bhopal: The 24th edition of the water sports competition for police and other security forces was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Upper Lake here on Monday.

Chief Minister Yadav, accompanied by the Director General of Police (DGP), lit the ceremonial lamp, took the guard of honour, and interacted with players during the inaugural session at the boat club.

In his address, Chief Minister Yadav praised the police and security personnel for making the country proud by winning medals at national and international competitions.

"Your dedication to sports, alongside your national service, serves as a source of inspiration for the youth of the country. My best wishes to each player and team participating in this event," he said.

The four-day event, organised by the All India Sports Control Board (AISC) in the city of lakes, will feature competitions for more than 360 medals. A total of 557 participants from 22 states, union territories, and Central Armed Police Forces are taking part in the competition, including 123 women players.

Chief Minister Yadav also extended a warm welcome to all teams from across the country who have come to participate in the water sports event in Bhopal.

"Madhya Pradesh has previously organised five editions of this event, and I hope the 6th edition will be a great success," he said.

During the five-day competition, 27 events in canoeing, kayaking, and rowing will be held. A total of 360 medals will be awarded -- 60 gold, 60 silver, and 60 bronze in both men's and women's categories.

Notably, this is the 6th time Bhopal has hosted the water sports competition. Madhya Pradesh previously hosted the event in 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2019.

Water sports were included in the police games by the All India Police Sports Control Board in 2002, where the Madhya Pradesh Police delivered an outstanding performance, winning 12 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals.