Four robbers held after encounter in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad (UP): Four men, accused of robbing people at gunpoint by posing as auto drivers, were arrested after an encounter here on Tuesday, police said.
The encounter took place in the Lohia Nagar industrial area near the Hamdard factory around 12.30 am when a police team, during routine checking, signalled an autorickshaw to stop.
Instead of halting, the four people inside the vehicle – Nafees, Amir, Rihan and Shoaib – from Toli Mohalla of Loni, rammed it into a barricade and sped towards the railway line, injuring two sub-inspectors on duty, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Upasna Pandey said.
A wireless alert was issued, and another police team conducting checks in the area intercepted the fleeing auto. Surrounded by the police, the accused opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing by the team, the ACP said.
“All the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were later apprehended,” Pandey added.
During interrogation, they revealed that they robbed passengers at gunpoint while posing as auto drivers.