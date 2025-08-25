Fourth Arrest Made In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case Of Nikki Bhati

Law enforcement officials in Uttar Pradesh have apprehended a fourth individual connected to the dowry-related murder case involving Nikki Bhati, who was fatally burned at her marital home on August 21st in Greater Noida.

The latest arrest on Monday involved Nikki's brother-in-law, who is married to her sister. This follows the weekend detention of her mother-in-law and husband, Vipin Bhati, who were taken into custody on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Vipin Bhati, the primary accused in his wife's murder, was captured following a police encounter that left him injured. He has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. During questioning, authorities reported that Vipin showed complete lack of remorse for the fatal incident.

The tragic case involves two sisters, Nikki and Kanchan, who both married into the same family in Sirsa, Greater Noida, in December 2016. According to police investigations, the 28-year-old victim was attacked following disputes about her Instagram activity and her desire to restart her beauty salon business.

Family members have alleged that Nikki endured continuous harassment since her wedding, with demands for dowry totaling ₹36 lakh. Despite the family providing a Scorpio vehicle and motorcycle as requested, the torture reportedly continued.

Disturbing footage from the August 21st incident has circulated on social media, showing the victim's assault. The videos capture a man pouring flammable liquid on Nikki, brutal physical violence by her husband, and the severely injured woman attempting to escape before collapsing.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the graphic nature of the evidence and testimonies from Nikki's young son and sister, highlighting the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence in the region.