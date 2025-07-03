Fraud targeting artists busted in Tirumala

Tirupati: A large-scale fraud targeting thousands of aspiring artists was uncovered in Tirumala, with police arresting a man who allegedly exploited the name of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to collect lakhs of rupees under false pretences.

Sutrapu Abhishek, a resident of Kazipet in Warangal district, was arrested by Tirumala One Town Police late on Tuesday, and Rs.14 lakh in cash was seized from him.

Abhishek is accused of running two cultural organisations, Annamacharya Arts Academy and Annamayya Sahithi Kala Vikasa Parishad, through which he collected money from over 2,900 artists belonging to 93 art troupes from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He promised them an opportunity to perform in a two-day dance programme titled ‘Srinivasa Kalaarchana’ at the prestigious Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala, falsely claiming that the event was authorised by TTD and Hindu Dharma Prachar Parishad (HDPP).

Police said the accused charged participants between Rs.2,000 and Rs.5,000, promising arrangements such as accommodation, darshan of Lord Venkateswara, prasadam, and mementos.

Participation letters, ID cards, and time slots were issued to the artists, giving the impression of official sanction.

Although Abhishek had initially secured limited permission from HDPP, TTD cancelled the approval after receiving complaints about money collection. He then approached the High Court, which directed TTD to conduct a Vigilance probe and allowed 1,200 artists to perform on June 27 and 28.

The situation turned chaotic when over 2,000 artists arrived at the venue, far exceeding the permitted number. With only 600 allowed per day, many were denied entry, leading to protests and confusion. Following inquiries, police confirmed that the entire operation was unauthorised and fraudulent.

Abhishek was taken into custody and produced before the Tirupati court on Wednesday.