Free treatment for Black Fungus

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government told the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court that fungal ailment mucormycosis was now covered under the Mahatma Jotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Citizens will receive free treatment for mucormycosis at pre-identified hospitals and nursing homes across Maharashtra under the above schemes, the state said.

The government told a bench of Justices R V Ghuge and B U Debadwar that it had identified 130 hospitals for treating anti-fungal ailments and citizens, even those who did not hold cards for the insurance schemes mentioned above, could avail the treatment for mucormycosis at these facilities free of cost.