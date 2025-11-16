Fresh Details Emerge On Delhi Red Fort Blast Suspect’s Movements And Actions

New revelations in the Delhi Red Fort blast investigation indicate that suspect Dr Mohammad Umar un-Nabi had been staying in a rented room in Haryana’s Nuh district until just a day before the explosion. According to the probe, he remained indoors throughout the day, stepping out only after dark, and constantly used multiple mobile phones.

Investigators found that Umar, allegedly connected to a “white-collar terror group,” left Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad after his associate Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie was arrested. CCTV footage from days before the incident shows Umar with the Hyundai i20 involved in the blast, visiting a pollution check centre and getting a phone repaired.

Records revealed that he fled to Nuh on October 30 with help from hospital staffer Shobah Khan, who arranged a room at his sister-in-law Afsana’s house for ₹6,000. Afsana’s daughter said Umar stayed isolated, never came out during daylight, carried two smartphones, and wore the same clothes for eleven days. He mysteriously left on the night of November 9. The family later learned about the blast and were subsequently questioned by police.

Delhi Police also confirmed that CCTV footage showed Umar with at least two phones around eleven days before the explosion. However, forensic checks of the i20 car did not reveal any mobile device, suggesting he may have disposed of them.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro reopened two gates of the Lal Quila station that had been closed for security reasons after the incident.

In a linked development, nine people died in an accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu & Kashmir while handling seized explosive material recovered from Dr Muzammil Ganaie’s rented residence in Faridabad—part of the investigation into the suspected terror module.