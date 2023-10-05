Live
Just In
Fresh Tremors shake Latur- No Damage
A series of tremors in the past three days have kept people in the district’s Usturi, Hasori and surrounding villages on their toes, coming after seven mild tremors were notched in the region in August, an official said here on Thursday.
Latur District Disaster Management Officer Saqueb Osmani, told IANS that the latest of the tremors were recorded Wednesday night (October 4) -- the first at 8.49 p.m. measuring 2.75 on Richter Scale at a depth of 5 kms, and a second one at 8.57 p.m. measuring 1.60 on Richter Scale at 7 kms underground.
Earlier on Monday, at least three mild tremors were felt, scaring the locals, who have been complaining of strange subterranean sounds emanating in the region since a year, besides at least nine tremors between September 15 - October 12, 2022.
However, Osmani said that there were no reports of any casualties or damage to public or private property from the affected regions after the fresh tremors this week.
Incidentally, on September 30 the district had observed the 30th anniversary of one of the biggest killer earthquakes (1993) that flattened Killari and surrounding regions of Latur-Osmanabad, but now the same areas have risen from the ruins and flourished. Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar -- who was the state Chief Minister during the 1993 quake -- was felicitated with a gratitude function held in his honour last weekend.