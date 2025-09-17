Frontline Anganwadi women to get smartphones, salary boost: CM Yogi

Lucknow, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Swasth Mahilaye, Sashakt Mahilaye campaign (September 17 – October 2, 2025) and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Mah (September 17 – October 16, 2025) from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

One of India’s biggest health drives began with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating state-level programs at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU, Lucknow. On the occasion, the CM announced smartphones and a pay hike for Anganwadi workers and launched health camps across all 75 UP districts, prioritizing women and childcare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the launch of the campaign, said that the health of mothers, sisters, and daughters is the government’s top priority. With all facilities provided free of cost, he urged people to take full advantage of the health camps.

He outlined the four pillars of a developed India—women, youth, farmers, and the poor— stressing that women power is the foundation of national progress. On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, he described the campaign as the foundation of Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar, aligned with his vision of Viksit Bharat.

During the program, CM Yogi performed Annaprashan for children and distributed nutritional supplements at a baby shower for pregnant women. He also extended heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on his 75th birthday on behalf of Uttar Pradesh’s 25 crore people, saying the Prime Minister’s message is an inspiration and the state is committed to implementing it.

CM Yogi announced the distribution of smartphones and the increase in honorarium for Anganwadi workers, saying their services will be honoured by providing them smartphones and higher pay. He assured their training and timely payments so they can become Atmanirbhar.

CM Yogi launched 20,324 health camps in 75 districts, where free tests for blood, blood pressure, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia, and TB will be conducted. He said this campaign focuses on prenatal care for pregnant women, vaccination of children, and awareness.

Nearly 507 blood donation camps will also be organized to encourage youth. Appreciating the preparations of the health department, the CM said this 15-day drive will provide not only tests but also free treatment. To ensure availability of medical specialists, Aarogya Mandirs, community health centres, and medical colleges have been linked.

Speaking on women empowerment, CM Yogi said that under PM Modi’s leadership, initiatives like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana, Kanya Sumangala, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have been launched and welcomed by New India.

Over the past eight years, the UP government has provided free education to girls, a Rs 25,000 package under Kanya Sumangala Yojana, and Rs 1 lakh assistance for each daughter’s marriage under the Mass Marriage scheme. With 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres and 10 lakh self-help groups, about one crore women have become self-reliant. The CM added that 60,000 women earn Rs 8,000 monthly through THR plants, and with NAFED’s support, their income will rise further.

The CM also highlighted his government’s achievements in health. He said, “In Uttar Pradesh 41 new medical colleges have been built in the past eight years, including the recent inauguration in Amethi, happening for the first time in 70 years. Infant mortality rate has dropped from 45 to 37, and maternal mortality rate is at 141.”

He said the figures reflect that UP is on the right path. Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, anaemia levels declined by 5.1%, stunting by 6.6%, underweight cases by 7.4%, and wasting by 0.6%. Improvements in maternal and infant mortality along with reductions in anaemia, stunting, underweight, and wasting indicate steady progress. CM Yogi noted that encephalitis, which claimed 50,000 children’s lives over 40 years, has been eradicated. Efforts are also underway to eliminate malaria, dengue, kala-azar, and tuberculosis.

CM Yogi launched a Poshan Mission for children aged 3–6 years and a tuberculosis elimination campaign. He honoured blood donors with 224 donations and Ni-kshay Mitras. The CM said the 15-day campaign will run till Vijayadashami, positioning UP as a leading state. To strengthen the nutrition mission, Anganwadi centres will get building infrastructure by merging schools. He also directed the women welfare department to ensure timely smartphone distribution and honorarium hikes for Anganwadi workers.

The CM appreciated the role of women self-help groups in rural and urban areas. He said 10 lakh rural and 1 lakh urban groups have made 1 crore women 'atmanirbhar'. With additional production from THR plants being sold by NAFED, women’s income will rise. This initiative will economically empower thousands of women and help realize the goal of an Atmanirbhar UP. He praised community efforts like blood donation and nutrition kit distribution.

CM Yogi is committed to making UP a leader in health and empowerment under PM Modi’s guidance. He said when intentions are clear and policies transparent, results come quickly. This campaign will take maternal-child health and women’s power to new heights.

CM Yogi inaugurates state-level programs through various activities

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign. On this occasion, he distributed maternity benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, conducted baby shower for pregnant women, and performed Annaprashan rituals for children. As a warm gesture, CM celebrated motherhood as well as safe childhood. He was seen holding children in his arms and gifted them toys.

The CM honoured Ni-kshay Mitras and blood donors for their notable contributions to society, saying that efforts like TB elimination and blood donation strengthen public awareness and community service. Along with this, under the Sambhav campaign, he honoured Anganwadi workers, parents, and village heads for their excellent contributions. He announced that during this mega campaign, medical and health camps will be organized in medical colleges, district hospitals, community health centres, and Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across all 75 districts. These camps will provide free check-ups and treatment facilities for the health of women, children, and families.

On this occasion, both Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya, and State Ministers Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and Pratibha Shukla, along with many public representatives and officials, were present.