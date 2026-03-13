FSSAI certificate must for all milk producers

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for all milk producers, except members of dairy cooperative societies, and milk vendors to obtain registration certificates from it amid reports of adulteration in some parts of the country.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory to state food commissioners of all states and Union Territories regarding mandatory registration/license by milk producers (other than members of dairy cooperative societies) and milk vendors.

The regulator pointed out that certain milk producers (who are not members of dairy cooperative societies) and milk vendors are operating without registering themselves or obtaining a license for carrying out food business activities.