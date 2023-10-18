Live
- SCR to run Dussehra special trains between various destinations
- Where have all Bathukamma flowers gone?
- PL Stock Report - CEAT (CEAT IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update - Strong mix, price increase and low RM drive beat - Accumulate
- PL First Cut – Canfin Q2FY24
- Power subsidy to be extended to another 4,230 connections
- Telangana people want double engine sarkar: Union Minister
- Kommineni visits Dwaraka Tirumala
- Don’t drag us into politics. Pravallika’s suicide was love failure, says mother
- Minister dares TDP for debate on Dalits’ welfare
- TSNAB seizes 1,000 kgs of ganja
Just In
Gaganyaan’s first test flight on Oct 21: ISRO
New Delhi: In a crucial step in India’s ambitious programme to lift its astronauts into space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will test...
New Delhi: In a crucial step in India’s ambitious programme to lift its astronauts into space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will test its crew escape system (CES) on October 21, 2023.
The flight, which is set to commence at Sriharikota at 8 am, will test if the CES can protect the astronauts should the launch vehicle malfunction. ISRO has designated this unmanned crew module of the Gaganyaan as TV-D1.
The Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, will demonstrate the performance of the crew escape system, the space agency said.
The test involves launching a crew module to outer space and bringing it back to earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal, Union minister Jitendra Singh had said earlier. It will be a crucial part of Gaganyaan mission, resulting in unmanned and manned missions to outer space by 2024, he said. “Indian Navy personnel have already started mock operations to recover the module,” Singh said at an event organised by a private news channel. “The success of this test will set the stage for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission and ultimately manned mission to outer space in low earth orbit.”
There will be multiple test flights before a manned mission. These demonstrator missions include an integrated air drop test, a pad abort test and test vehicle flights.