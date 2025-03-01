Gajendra Shekhawat assures Yamuna clean-up on PM Modi's guarantee

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday reaffirmed the government's commitment to cleaning River Yamuna, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the guarantee to clean River Ganga.

Speaking to IANS, Shekhawat highlighted that while the Yamuna stretches over 650 kilometres, nearly 80-90 per cent of its pollution originates from Delhi's 22-kilometre stretch.

He blamed the previous Delhi government for its negligence, and said, "The outgoing government of Delhi showed complete indifference. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we had already been working towards the cleanliness of the Ganga basin. As part of this effort, we decided to construct Asia's largest sewage treatment plant in Delhi."

He further pointed out that despite the Centre's support for upgrading 17 sewage treatment plants, bureaucratic delays from the Delhi government obstructed progress.

"First, they delayed land allocation, and then they stretched the tendering process so much that the project could not be completed on time," he said.

Emphasising the Prime Minister's commitment, Shekhawat stated, "PM Modi's resolution and guarantee are clear -- just as we are purifying the Ganga, we will also clean all rivers in the Ganga basin, including the Yamuna. During the Delhi elections, the Prime Minister took the BJP's guarantee that we will restore the Yamuna's purity."

Shekhawat also discussed initiatives to ensure uninterrupted water flow in the Yamuna, addressing the seasonal pollution problem caused by stagnation.

"We are working on the Lakwa and Kishuddin dams in Renuka. Tenders for two projects have been finalised, and the third is in process. Once we have sufficient water storage at the source, the dilution process will improve, resolving the pollution issue during non-monsoon months."

Shekhawat expressed confidence in achieving the Prime Minister's vision. "PM Modi's guarantee is that the Yamuna will be clean, its riverbanks will be developed, and people will be able to experience spiritual bliss at the riverfront. We are fully committed to making this a reality."