Gambhir, Bhajji, Raina lead cricket fraternity in hailing Op

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of Indian men’s cricket team, and his former teammates Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina were at the forefront as the Indian cricket fraternity—past and present—rose in unison to salute the country’s armed forces for Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Gambhir, former India opener and noted commentator Aakash Chopra, and Pragyan Ojha were among the first to commend the Indian armed forces publicly. All three posted patriotic messages on social media with a caption of “Jai Hind”.

Harbhajan Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, also hailed Operation Sindoor in his social media post.

“JAI HIND #OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam,” wrote Harbhajan in his post on X.

Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan saluted the Indian Army’s bold strikes on terror installations through ‘Operation Sindoor’, lauding the fearless mission that hit terror camps inside Pakistan and PoK.

“Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM!” Sachin wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared a video highlighting the operation’s success and captioned it: “Jo kaha tha, woh karke dikhaya. Justice is served. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

Suresh Raina put out a visual representation of

the strike in his Instagram story to support the Indian government’s retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The show of solidarity wasn’t limited to retired cricketers. Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy, currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, joined the chorus. He shared the official photograph of the operation on his Instagram story.