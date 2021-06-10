Gambhir sets up free Covid vaccination camps in East Delhi

New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Thursday started free Covid vaccination camps for all adults. He plans to vaccinate 10,000 beneficiaries.

The camp was started at his office at Jagriti Enclave in Karkardooma and willwas expected to vaccinate around 300 people every day.

The free camps have been started by the cricketer-turned-politician as Delhi continues to grapple with an acute shortage of vaccines for people above 18-years age bracket which forced the AAP Government to shut vaccination centres.

During the second wave, Gambhir, through his foundation, has been distributing various Covid-related items, including oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Fabiflu.

Gambhir said he along with his team and the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) have been contributing as much as they could to get people out of distress.

"For days there have been requests for vaccines. We have tied up with certain hospitals to provide vaccination under proper guidelines and the cost will be borne by GGF. We want to make our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of complete vaccination come true.

"We appeal to all Delhiites to come forward and get the jabs. This is the only way towards a better, safer India," Gambhir said.