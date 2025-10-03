Gang kills physically challenged K'taka man, sets up accident scene to claim Rs 5.20 crore insurance

Karnataka Police have busted a gang involved in the murder of a physically challenged man, who they tried to portray as an accident victim to claim a Rs 5.20 crore insurance policy taken out in his name.

The accused had made all preparations to claim the money and even applied through a fake wife, said officials.

The case was reported from Vijayanagara district and came to light following a complaint by his real wife, Sharadamma, and subsequent police investigation.

Six people, including a woman who claimed to be the deceased’s wife, have been arrested.

The accused were identified as Huligemma, who posed as the wife; Krishnappa from Koppal; Ravi and Ajay from Hospet; and Riyaz and Yograj Singh.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Gangadhar, a native of Jeeraganur village in Kampli taluk, who resided in Hospet.

Police have seized the car and moped used to commit the crime. The investigation was conducted by the Hospet Town Police Station.

Vijayanagara SP S. Jahnavi stated on Friday, “On September 28, we received a call at 5.30 a.m. regarding a hit-and-run case, with a body lying on Sandur Road. I, along with officers, visited the spot, and after due procedures, the body was shifted. Once the identity of the deceased was confirmed, his wife, Sharadamma, a resident of Kaulpet in Hospet town, was called to the police station, where she registered her complaint.”

SP Jahnavi further stated, "The couple had been married for six years. The deceased had suffered a stroke three years ago, losing control over the left side of his body. Gangadhar did not own a two-wheeler, which raised suspicion regarding the reported hit-and-run case, his wife stated."

Police said a special team was formed to crack the case, and the accused were arrested within a day.

Police stated that the investigation revealed that the accused had taken an insurance policy in the name of the deceased worth Rs 5.20 crore, and the accused had conspired to claim the money by staging a hit-and-run incident. They created a fake wife and applied for the insurance under the name Ningamma. To claim the money, they hatched a murder plot. First, they killed him, then transported his body to the outskirts of Hospet town. They rented a second-hand bike, placed his body on it, and struck it with a car to make the incident appear as an accident and a hit-and-run before fleeing the scene.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the accused gang targeted homeless individuals, people with critical health conditions, and those who were physically weak, and deposited money in their savings bank accounts in their names.

Based on these deposits and bank accounts, they would take out life insurance policies, generally up to Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh. They would designate nominees of their choice, and after the death of the insured person, they would give the nominee Rs 2 to 3 lakh while keeping the remaining amount for themselves.

The police have also stated that they are writing to the insurance company regarding the ongoing fraud.

The investigation is ongoing, and the accused gang is being probed for their involvement in similar cases.

More details are expected to emerge regarding the case.