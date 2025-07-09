Gang-rape in empty train coach in Panipat

Panipat: Police on Tuesday said they were scanning CCTV camera footage to identify the accused involved in the gang-rape of a 35-year-old woman in an empty coach of a stationary train here.

According to a complaint lodged by her husband, the woman had gone missing after she left home on June 24. The missing complaint was filed on June 26.

She lost her leg when a train went over her after the incident, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rohtak.

According to the police, the woman told them that she was sitting at a nearby railway station on the night of June 24 when a person, claiming to have been sent by her husband, approached her.

"She said he took her with him and boarded an empty bogie of a stationary train where he raped her. Later, two other men joined him and they too raped her," Shri Niwas, the SHO of Quilla police station said earlier.

The Quilla police station filed a Zero FIR in connection with the incident and later forwarded it to the Panipat Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action. Police had earlier said the traumatised woman had also told them that she was taken to Sonipat later, where the accused threw her on the tracks and she lost her leg when a train went over her.

However, on Tuesday, the GRP said the woman claimed the train went over her as she fell on the tracks when she was walking after the accused fled.

GRP Inspector Rajesh said multiple police teams were at the job and further investigation was underway.

"The woman is traumatised and has not given a clear statement. She would be counselled," he said.

A Zero-FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of the place of incident/jurisdiction, and it can be later transferred to the appropriate police station.