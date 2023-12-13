Gangster sustains bullet injuries while attempting to flee in Punjab

Chandigarh: In a major action by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, notorious gangster Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal sustained bullet injuries on his both legs while attempting to escape from police custody in Zirakpur, near here, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Gangster Happowal is involved in at least six murder cases, including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter.

Happowal, the main shooter of absconding foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri, and terrorist Harvinder Rinda, was arrested by the Counter Intelligence wing from the outskirts of Jalandhar on November 30.

Subsequently, Happowal was brought on a production warrant in the Metro Plaza firing case wherein he along with his two associates attempted to eliminate one person on August 21.

DGP Yadav said that following his disclosures, a police team of the AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban was taking Happowal to a deserted built-up near Hotel Midtown in Peermuchalla, where he claimed to have concealed the Chinese pistol suspected to be used in the Metro Plaza firing incident.

“On reaching the location, the gangster tried to escape from police custody after pushing a police officer, which prompted the AGTF team to open fire, resulting in gunshot injuries,” the DGP said, adding that an AGTF officer named Darshan Singh was also injured in the incident.

Both have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, he added.

The DGP said police teams have successfully recovered one Chinese pistol along with five cartridges from the spot.