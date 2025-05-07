  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Unlock Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – January 22, 2025
x

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – January 22, 2025

Highlights

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for May 7, 2025. Players can unlock exclusive rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, and diamonds


Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes today, offering players exclusive in-game rewards such as rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and more. These codes are time-sensitive and limited to the first 500 redemptions, so it's advisable to redeem them promptly.

Active Redeem Codes for May 7, 2025:

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC

FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C

FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K

FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J

FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H

FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N

FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A

FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E

FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y

FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O

FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D

FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V

FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE

FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T

FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I

FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M

FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U

FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J

How to Redeem:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, VK, or Huawei ID.

Enter a redeem code from the list above into the designated text box.

Click on “Confirm” to complete the redemption process.

Launch the game and check your in-game mailbox to collect your rewards.

Important Notes:

Each code is valid for a limited time (typically 12–18 hours) and can only be redeemed by the first 500 players.

Guest accounts are ineligible for these codes; ensure your account is linked to a supported platform.

Allow up to 24 hours for the rewards to be credited to your account.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick