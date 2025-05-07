Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Unlock Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Live
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for May 7, 2025. Players can unlock exclusive rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, and diamonds
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes today, offering players exclusive in-game rewards such as rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and more. These codes are time-sensitive and limited to the first 500 redemptions, so it's advisable to redeem them promptly.
Active Redeem Codes for May 7, 2025:
FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C
FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K
FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J
FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H
FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N
FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A
FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E
FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y
FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O
FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE
FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M
FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U
FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J
How to Redeem:
Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, VK, or Huawei ID.
Enter a redeem code from the list above into the designated text box.
Click on “Confirm” to complete the redemption process.
Launch the game and check your in-game mailbox to collect your rewards.Important Notes:
Each code is valid for a limited time (typically 12–18 hours) and can only be redeemed by the first 500 players.
Guest accounts are ineligible for these codes; ensure your account is linked to a supported platform.
Allow up to 24 hours for the rewards to be credited to your account.