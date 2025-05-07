Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Unlock Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes today, offering players exclusive in-game rewards such as rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and more. These codes are time-sensitive and limited to the first 500 redemptions, so it's advisable to redeem them promptly.

Active Redeem Codes for May 7, 2025:

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC

FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C

FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K

FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J

FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H

FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N

FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A

FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E

FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y

FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O

FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D

FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V

FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE

FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T

FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I

FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M

FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U

FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J

How to Redeem:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, VK, or Huawei ID.

Enter a redeem code from the list above into the designated text box.

Click on “Confirm” to complete the redemption process.

Launch the game and check your in-game mailbox to collect your rewards.

Each code is valid for a limited time (typically 12–18 hours) and can only be redeemed by the first 500 players.

Guest accounts are ineligible for these codes; ensure your account is linked to a supported platform.

Allow up to 24 hours for the rewards to be credited to your account.