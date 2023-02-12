Gear up for multi-dimensional threats: Shah to IPS officers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called upon the IPS probationers to be ready for the multi-dimensional challenges. Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here on Saturday, the Union Home Minister said the security scenario is changing and threat patterns were now becoming dynamic.

Amit Shah said earlier the country's problems were geographical and now thematic threats are emerging, and you must deal with cybercrimes, data misuse and misinformation war. "The 74th batch will be known as the 'Amrit Kal' (Golden Age) batch which should be a matter of pride," said Shah.

The Union Minister said it was necessary for the IPS officers to maintain a professional and personal life balance and gain the confidence of subordinates and people. "During the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and several challenging times in internal security," he said.

The Union Minister suggested to the probationers that a new approach is needed in securing economic centres of the country, protecting the human rights of the poor, making investigation evidence-based and curbing the terror links of narcotics besides enhancing focus on the cyber and financial fraud front.



He also advised them to address the law and order only after understanding the local language, geography and culture. Officers will need to win the trust of the citizens and retain their humanity.

Shah claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre had substantially succeeded in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the north-east and Left-wing extremism. "Under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI)," he said.

Shah said if you see the internal security situation before eight years, Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas were three hotspots. After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, terror incidents have come down drastically, he said.

Amit Shah said NIA is expanding in all the states of the country now and added expansion of NIA and NCB has helped in controlling narcotics and terrorism-related crimes.

A total 195 officer trainees -- 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees -- from foreign countries took part in the Dikshant Parade.