'Gehlot Saheb, 2023 comes before 2030, have you forgotten count', Nadda takes dig at Raj CM

Jaipur: Launching BJP’s 'Aapno Rajasthan, Sujhao Aapka Sankalp Hamara' campaign at the Birla Auditorium here, BJP President J.P. Nadda took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the latter's 'Mission 2030' campaign.

On September 27, Gehlot embarked on a nine-day state tour spanning 18 districts and covering over 3,000 km, with the aim of gathering suggestions from the public for his ambitious 'Mission 2030' campaign in the state that goes to the polls later this year.

Taking a dig at the CM, Nadda said: "When I came here, I saw posters of 'Mission 2030' put up everywhere. Gehlot Saheb, 2023 comes before 2030. Have you forgotten the count?"

Several senior leaders, including former CM Vasundhara Raje, state BJP President C.P. Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia were present during the 'Aapno Rajasthan, Sujhao Aapka Sankalp Hamara' campaign launch

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda told the party workers that Rajasthan will become stronger with their suggestions.

“This resolution letter is not a document at all. This is our goal, which we have to accomplish. The Congress has ruled the state for a long time and fooled the people. Elections were held and every time the public were cheated.

"But PM Narendra Modi has changed that culture. He started the culture of report card. Now we do what we say and we also fulfil what we have not said. We said Article 370 will be removed, and we did it. We said we will build the Ram temple. The opposition used to say when will we give a date? Now we say we will call you in January.”

Taking further dig at Gehlot, Nadda said, “He (Gehlot) spent five years wondering where Sachin (Pilot) goes. The MLAs were given free rein to the MLAs who looted people. You know the status of the promises he made.

"Those who counted one, two, three…10, will not come here now (taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi who had promised that farmers' loan will be waived within 10 days of formation of Congress government) His sister also does not come here," Nadda said.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said: "It is very easy to make a promise, but it is not easy to implement it on the ground. Promises (I don't want to say 'Revdis') are being made by the Congress. It also needs to be seen how they will be accomplished.

"The entire treasury of the state has become empty. So even if they retain power, there will be trouble for them. But the BJP does not make false promises like the Congress. Whatever it promises, it fulfil."

Raje added: "Congress had promised to waive entire farmers' loan, but we knew that the entire loan cannot be waived. Loans of commercial banks cannot be waived. Check today, has the entire loan been waived?

"When our government was in power, we fulfilled whatever announcements were made in the manifesto. The Congressmen used to tell me that why do you get involved in this, politics is not done by speaking the truth, but we said that we will fulfil what we promised."