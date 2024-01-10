'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign in Haryana from Jan 15

Chandigarh: The Congress on Wednesday announced the start of the 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign in Haryana from January 15.

It was decided that the party would reach every home and every voter, showcasing policies of the Congress and the failures of the BJP-JJP government.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting presided over by party in-charge Deepak Babaria here. Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, state President Chaudhary Udaibhan, Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, party MLAs, former MLAs, besides senior leaders and volunteers attended the meeting.

Babaria said the Congress is continuously working in election mode.

"Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is going to start from January 14, and this yatra too is also expected to get historical support like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The very next day, a new campaign would be started by Haryana Congress," he said.

"Jan Aakrosh rallies are being held continuously by the party, which are getting support from the public. Now one-to-one communication will be established with the voters through ‘Har Ghar Congress’ campaign. The workers will tell the public how Congress is known for keeping its promises, while the BJP is known for breaking promises," he added.

Babaria pointed out the BJP has retracted from the announcement of Rs 500 cylinder in Rajasthan.

"Today there is an atmosphere of inflation and inequality in the entire country, including Haryana. The youth of Haryana are forced to migrate from the country."

Former Chief Minister Hooda said there was a clear wave in favour of the Congress in the state.

"The wind of change in favour of the Congress can be clearly felt in Haryana. During Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress held record breaking rallies in Mewat and Panipat. Recently, the 'Kisan Mazdoor Jan Aakrosh Rally' in Sirsa left all rallies behind in terms of crowd attendance," he added.