Ghasiram Cong candidate for Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Tuesday nominated Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate for the by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency. The by-poll will be held on November 11 and the result will be declared on November 14.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Ghasiram Majhi as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Nuapada constituency,” party’s general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Ghasiram fought the 2024 Assembly election from Nuapada Assembly segment independently after the Congress denied ticket to him. He came second securing 50,941 votes while BJD nominee Rajendra Dholakia emerged victorious.

The BJP candidate, Abhinandan Panda, son of former Kalahandi MP Basant Panda, secured third position by securing 44,814 votes while Congress nominee and the then OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak got only 15,501 votes. Ghasiram had contested from the Assembly seat in 2014 and 2019 too and secured third and second positions, respectively.

The ruling BJP and principal Opposition party BJD have not yet announced their candidates for the bypoll. The by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8 due to health-related issues.

With his demise, the number of BJD MLAs in the 147-member Assembly has come down to 50 while the BJP has 78, Congress 14, CPI(M) one, and there are also three Independent legislators.