Giriraj Singh slams Nitish Kumar for teachers’ training during Navratri

Patna : Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for holding teachers’ training during the Navratri festival in the state.

“The Nitish Kumar government is taking Tughlaqi decisions during Hindu festivals in Bihar. Earlier, he cut short the leave of teachers during Raksha Bandhan and now teachers’ training is being done during Navratri. Ye Mohammad saheb (referring to Nitish Kumar) phir laye hai Tughlaqi farman,” Singh said.



Earlier, the state education department led by Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak issued guidelines for the training of teachers during Durga Puja which led to an uproar among teachers in Bihar.

“Mohammad Saheb brought the leave cancellation policy during Raksha Bandhan but failed as the teachers and students ignored it. Now, he has done the same during Durga Puja and Mata Rani will answer him soon,” Singh said. “Mohammad Saheb if you have power, bring some Tughlaqi farman on Jumma (Friday) and watch the consequences,” Singh said.

“You gave Rs 1 crore for the mosque at Bihar Sharif and only Rs 1 lakh each to the traders whose shops were gutted during the riot in Bihar Sharif. No one will buy your Tughlaqi farman here. This is not Pakistan. How long will you do politics like this? You will lose elections in Nalanda and also in the entire state,” he said.

