Girl From Udupi Won First Prize In The Essay Competition And Deliver Views In Front Of President

Avantika V. Rao, a Class 9 student at Anandathirtha Vidyalaya in Pajaka, Udupi, got the oppurtunity to deliver her views in front of President Droupadi Murmu earlier this week after winning the top honour in the Tata Building India School Essay Competition, a major project of the Tata Group aimed at instilling in India's youth a sense of pride and a spirit of nation-building.



Avantika was in the Rashtrapati Bhavan with 28 other kids from different regions of the nation, and she and another student, Kushi Prajapathi from Nagaur, Rajasthan, had the chance to address the President.



She has been highlighted on the President of India's official Twitter account. In her three-minute statement, Avantika stressed the need of achieving Clean India and the need for everyone to shoulder some of the burden. She claimed that recycling rubbish will move things in the right way.

President Murmu thanked the victors and said that the essay contest's theme, "Five things I will do to build a great India," is pertinent during the "Amrit Kaal." She expressed confidence that the contributions of these young minds would be for the good of the nation as a whole when India celebrates its 100 years of independence. She challenged them to have great ambitions and work hard to make them come true.