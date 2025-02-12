Live
Girl gang-raped in Koraput
A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Koraput district, police said on Tuesday.
Koraput: A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Koraput district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl visited a ‘Jatra’ or village theatre with her friends.
As she came out of the venue to relieve herself, the four accused abducted her and took her to a nearby hillock, where they took turns to rape her, a police officer said.
The girl’s father said she returned home when the accused fled after committing the crime and shared her ordeal with her parents. Her family lodged an FIR with Laxmipur police station on Monday and the four accused were picked up from Kashipur police station area in neighbouring Rayagada district, the officer said.
“The four accused have been detained and are being interrogated. The survivor has been medically examined at Koraput district headquarters hospital,” he added. A team, headed by Koraput Superintendent of Police Rohit Varma, is probing the matter.