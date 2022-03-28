Girls being targeted on hijab issue: Miss Universe Sandhu

Mumbai: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has appealed to the society to stop targeting girls, including on the issue of hijab, saying "Let them live the way they choose to."

A three-judge Bench of the Karnataka High Court recently dismissed the petitions which sought permission to wear hijab in classrooms of educational institutions saying headscarf is not an essential religious practice and uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

"Honestly, why do you always target girls? Even now you are targeting me. Like, even on the issue of hijab the girls are being targeted. Let them (girls) live the way they choose to, let her reach her destination, let her fly, those are her wings, don't cut them, if you must (cut someone's wings) cut your own," Sandhu said.

She further asked the reporter to ask her about her journey, the hurdles that she faced, and the success at the beauty pageant earlier this year.

Recently, a video surfaced showing a Muslim student in hijab offering namaz in a Madya Pradesh university and that has led to a controversy.

The video, shared on social media, shows the student offering namaz inside a classroom in Dr Harisingh Gour Sagar University, a central institution. A right-wing group, Hindu Jagran Manch, has complained to the university administration to act against the student. The university said it has ordered an investigation.