Global business tycoons keen to invest in Punjab: Mann

Rajpura (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said due to the efforts of the government global business tycoons are keen to invest in the state.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of a Netherland-based cattle feed plant, the Chief Minister said farmers in Punjab and Haryana cultivating traditional crops are looking for ways to diversify their crops, or shift to horticulture, dairy, poultry, fishery, piggery and others for better earnings.

He said De Heus, a top 10 global animal feed company from the Netherlands, has set up this plant and brings hope to such farmers by setting up a Rs 138-crore state-of-the-art plant in Rajpura, some 45 km from state capital Chandigarh, to produce quality animal feed.

Mann envisioned that it will bring best farm practices to help them increase their earnings. The Chief Minister said this is the first major investment by a Dutch company in Punjab.

He said the Netherlands is known to be the second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world.

Mann said this plant will produce a full livestock product portfolio of compound feed, concentrates, base mix and dairy mineral mixes.

The Chief Minister said in the first phase, to be realized in the first quarter of 2025, the plant will produce 180 kilo metric tons (kMT) of animal feed, with a potential to increase it to 240 kMT.

He said the facility will have two dedicated lines for the production.

Mann said that last year, he had promised to rope in investment and due to concerted efforts of the government, the captains of investment are coming to the state.

The Chief Minister said Punjabis are born entrepreneurs and leaders due to which they have proved their mettle across the globe.

The Chief Minister said due to the efforts of the government, investment worth Rs 50,840 crore has been roped in for the state.

He said Tata Steels has made the biggest investment in the state after Jamshedpur, adding other companies among Jindal Steel and others have made investments in the state.

The Chief Minister envisioned that this plant will act as a catalyst to supplement the income of the farmers.

Striking an emotional chord with the people, he said like Punjabis, the Dutch people are hard working and resilient.