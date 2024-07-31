Live
- 17 arrested, 46 kg ganja seized
- IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav train Divya Dakshin Yatra to chug from Sec’bad
- Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6
- Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards
- Education dept fails to propagate Subhdin Bhojan
- Hyderabad: Pigeons damage 135-yr-old iconic Charminar clock
- Guntur: Basketball competitions launched
- Justice Lokur to head PPA probe commission
- Godavari flood level decreases
- Hyderabad: Ravaged by rains, RK Puram ROB yet to become a reality
Just In
Global investors eyeing India: PM
Highlights
Asks India Inc not to miss 'golden chance'
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is firmly on the path to becoming the world's third-biggest economy within next five years and that global investors are eyeing it as an investment destination, as he exhorted the domestic industry to seize the golden opportunity to be part of the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'.
Addressing a CII post-Budget conference on 'Journey Towards Viksit Bharat', he said, wealth creators are the main driving force of the country's growth story at a time when India's policies, commitment, determination, decisions and investments are becoming the basis of global progress.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS