Global investors eyeing India: PM

Asks India Inc not to miss 'golden chance'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is firmly on the path to becoming the world's third-biggest economy within next five years and that global investors are eyeing it as an investment destination, as he exhorted the domestic industry to seize the golden opportunity to be part of the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing a CII post-Budget conference on 'Journey Towards Viksit Bharat', he said, wealth creators are the main driving force of the country's growth story at a time when India's policies, commitment, determination, decisions and investments are becoming the basis of global progress.

