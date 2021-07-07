Goa announces Covid relief packages

Panaji, July 7: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday cleared two separate Covid-related financial schemes to the kin of those who have died during the pandemic, as well as to provide relief to the unorganised sector and those involved in traditional occupations.

One of the two schemes involves providing an ex gratia financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to those who have lost a family member after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The cabinet has cleared an ex gratia assistance to family of the victim of Covid. They will get Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia. The family's income has to be below Rs 8 lakh," Sawant said. 3,079 persons have died due to Covid-related complications in the state so far.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that the cabinet had cleared a one-time Covid relief financial scheme for the marginalised and unorganised sector, including those involved in traditional occupations like coconut pluckers, potters, etc.

"According to the new scheme, a one time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 will be given to rickshaw operators, motorcycle pilots, single-taxi drivers. Around 25,000 to 30,000 persons are eligible for it. Those involved in traditional occupations can also benefit from this scheme," Sawant said.