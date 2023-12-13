Live
Goa: RGP to contest LS polls, Congress calls it BJP’s ‘B-Team’
Panaji: Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) -- against whom Congress had leveled allegations that it is ‘B-Team’ of BJP -- has announced to field its candidates from both seats of Lok Sabha election in Goa.
The RGP President Manoj Parab said that his party wants to become the voice of Goa in Lok Sabha.
“We are serious about contesting both seats of Lok Sabha election to become the voice of Goa. There are many issues which can be raised in the Lok Sabha,” Parab said, adding through democratic process they are trying to finalise names of candidates.
He said that the local postmen who were engaged by the post office were sacked and people from Maharashrtra were engaged at their places.
“Goans are not getting priority. Our youths are meeting injustice. We need to raise these issues in Lok Sabha,” he said, alleging that the present MPs of Goa have failed to raise these vital issues.
RGP MLA Viresh Borkar said that they are in the process to finalise the names for the Lok Sabha election.
“We will field our candidates in both Lok Sabha seats. We are confident of winning and hence took the step to contest. BJP and Congress have betrayed the people of Goa. We are getting a positive response. People are tired of the BJP government. We are here to protect the identity of Goa,” he said.
When asked whether RGP’s decision to contest election will benefit the national party (BJP), he said “BJP is getting advantage after Congress MLAs switch the party and join them (BJP),” Borkar said.
Congress on many occasions had accused RGP of being the B-Team of BJP, because of whom they faced defeat in many constituencies.
As per Congress, they faced defeat in nine constituencies in the assembly election of 2022 after the RGP split the votes benefiting the BJP.
Former Union Minister and Congress senior leader P Chidamabaram had said, “We have lost in several constituencies due to small margins. It is clear that people of Goa wanted a change, but the split in votes gave opportunity to BJP.”
The RGP had secured 9.46 vote percentage in the assembly election after fielding candidates in 38 constituencies.