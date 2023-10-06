Goa Set to make history as host of 37th National Games, showcasing 43 Sports

Panaji (Goa): For the first time in its history, Goa is poised to play host to the largest-ever National Games, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, alongside the State Sports Minister, the Sports Secretary of Goa and senior officials of the state, unveiled details about hosting the prestigious 37th edition Games.

This prestigious event, featuring an impressive array of 43 sporting disciplines, promises to be a spectacular showcase of athletic excellence, camaraderie, and a platform for the debut of several exciting sports.

The previous edition of the National Games, hosted in Gujarat, featured 36 disciplines, while Kerala's 2015 edition included 33.

CM Sawant expressed his vision for Goa, stating, "We aim to create a thriving sports ecosystem in Goa. While tourists have long enjoyed our beautiful beaches, we now intend to attract sports enthusiasts from around the world. We've successfully hosted events like Ironman, drawing athletes globally, and the World Table Tennis event with participants from 22 countries.

"With our state-of-the-art infrastructure developed for the National Games, we invite sports associations and national federations to utilize these facilities year-round for their events. Our goal is to take sports in Goa to new heights.

The Olympic-style multisport event, featuring participation from 28 states and 8 union territories, is scheduled to take place from October 26th to November 9th. The event will span across multiple venues throughout the state. Notably, cycling and golf are slated to be held in Delhi.

The 37th National Games will mark the debut of several new sports disciplines on the medal stage, including beach football, roll ball, golf, Sepaktakraw, Sqay martial arts, Kalliyarapattu, and Pencak silat.

Additionally, yachting and taekwondo are making a return to the Games after their exclusion during the last edition. Moreover, to celebrate tradition, the sports of Lagori and Gatka have been included as demonstration sports, adding a unique and cultural dimension to the event.

Sports minister Gaude emphasizing the significance of this historic event, noted, "As we prepare to host this historic event in the heart of Goa, we are not only celebrating sports but also carrying forward the legacy of the Asian Games.

"We aim to do more than encourage participation; we aspire to ignite a passion for sports in every individual, from every corner of India. This is an opportunity for athletes to not only compete but also to tell their stories, inspire the next generation, and showcase their remarkable talent to the nation. Together, we will make the 37th National Games an event to remember, a symbol of unity, and a stepping stone for the future of sports in India."

In the past, the National Games have witnessed the participation of numerous prominent Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, Manu Bhaker, and many others.

During the conference, Amitabh Sharma, Chairman of the National Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) for the Indian Olympics Association, said, "Get ready for the biggest sporting extravaganza as the National Games Goa unveils 43 sports, featuring a dynamic mix of Olympic, Asian, and indigenous events. Rooted deep in Indian culture, this event represents the grandest amalgamation of talent, with over 10,000 athletes converging for excellence. Notably, we make history with the inaugural coastal rowing event in India. We invite the nation to witness this extraordinary spectacle of sportsmanship and diversity."

As preparations continue to gain momentum, Goa extends an open invitation to the nation and the world to witness this extraordinary celebration of athleticism and the spirit of sports.