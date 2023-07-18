Gopalpur Port achieves record cargo loading

Berhampur: Gopalpur Port created history by achieving the fastest-ever loading of 59,150 tonnes of iron ore lumps manually in 24 hours on the vessel MV Reachy Spring nominated by JSW Steel.

The port also set a record by loading 86,700 tonnes of iron ore lumps in 40 hours on the vessel on July 15 with an average loading of 2,167 tonnes per hour. The master of the vessel awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Gopalpur Port for this record.

“The record-breaking achievement at Gopalpur Port demonstrates the Port’s cargo management efficiency and capacity to handle large volumes of cargo”, said Amit Saboo, Managing Director, SP Port Maintenance.

V Janardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gopalpur Ports Limited, said, “Gopalpur Port prioritises its customers and undertakes significant planning before vessel berthing to ensure proper feeding and loading on the vessel with utmost safety. The best Rail and Road connected port in the State is consistently setting newer records for cargo handling. In the recent past, the port discharged more than 32,000 tonnes coal cargo in 24 hours from vessel MV New Prestige”.

The port has the ability to handle more than 20 rakes a day and this record-breaking performance on marine operations reinforces its position as a reliable and competitive maritime gateway. Gopalpur is poised to be the next Super Port in East India, Rao added.

Under the management control of Shapoorji Pallonji Group since 2017, Gopalpur Port provides the requisite marine infrastructure to handle cape vessels up to a draft of 14.5 metres. Furthermore, the port provides open and closed storage space to store about 2.5 tonnes of cargo, spread across a wide cargo mix and clientele. Gopalpur Port has eight operational rail yard sidings for efficient and seamless handling of multiple cargoes.

Gopalpur is strategically located between Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports positioning it uniquely for imports as well as coastal transportation of cargo on the east coast of India.