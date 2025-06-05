Gopinath Parida’s biography unveiled

Bhubaneswar: A biography, like an autobiography, is a mirror of a nation, said former Director of Department of Horticulture, Gopinath Parida, at the release of his biography, “Udyaan Pandit Gopinath.” The book was unveiled by former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo, who was the chief guest.

The book, written by biographer Kalandi Charan Sahu, was also released and Gopinath Parida was honoured. Manisha Parida read the citation.

The book’s cover artist Baldev Deb Mahartha, Pujyapuja President Biraja Prasad Satpathy, Editor Ramakant Mishra, biographer Sahu and singer Madhusmita Biswal were also honoured by Gopinath Parida Foundation Trust.