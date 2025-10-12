Gor meets PM, discusses India–US strategic ties

New Delhi: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday said he held a "great series of meetings" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is optimistic about the days ahead, amid continuing strains in India-US ties over US President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We discussed trade, critical minerals and defence," the US envoy said in his first comment after the senate confirmed his appointment as the next ambassador to India.He added, “President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend.

In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead.”

Gor, accompanied by US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi welcomed the new US envoy to India. Both held a large-framed photo in which PM Modi and Trump were seen in a joint address. "Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

Before the meeting with PM Modi, Gor held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gor, 38, is the youngest US Ambassador to India, and is considered one of the closest aides of Trump. He was earlier the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration. Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.