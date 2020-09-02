Government buses start operations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai : Government buses resumed operations and temples reopened for the public after a gap of about 160 days, in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing was mandatory.

Following the relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the government began intra-district bus services. Officials said the number of buses will be increased gradually based on the demand.

However, private bus operators did not ply their vehicles saying that intra district transport with restrictions on the number of passengers is not a viable proposition for them. The private bus operators said they should be allowed inter-district operations so that it is financially viable.

The big temples in the state saw devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Chennai Metro Rail will resume services from September 7 onwards and the decision on operating the suburban trains will be taken after a review.

Private organisations were allowed to carry on operations with 100 per cent staff strength.