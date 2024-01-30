Government pre-Budget meeting 2024- Live updates on Budget 2024 all-party meeting

On Tuesday, in preparation for the Budget session of Parliament, floor leaders from various political parties participated in an all-party meeting that the government organized.

At the meeting of budget 2024 all-party meeting, the government was represented by Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Pralhad Joshi, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, his deputy.

Several political leaders were in attendance at the all-party meeting for budget preparation held at the Parliament House complex, including Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, K Suresh, Sudip Bandopadhyay of the Congress, T R Baalu of the TMC, Rahul Shewale of the DMK, S T Hasan of the Samajwadi Party, Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U), and Jayadev Galla of the TDP.

Before each session, it is customary for the government to provide leaders of the various parties with a glimpse of its agenda and request their cooperation while they discuss the issues they wish to bring up in Parliament. Key discussions in the pre-budget all-party meeting commence while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present an interim budget before the Lok Sabha elections; this session will be brief, lasting from January 31 to February 9. Complete budgetary provisions will be introduced, and President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the session's opening remarks.