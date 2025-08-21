Governments can't be run from jail: HM

New Delhi: A bill proposing the removal of elected public servants arrested on serious charges and kept in custody for 30 days, was needed because governments are "being run from jail" these days, Union Minister Amit Shah said, with a sharp dig at Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.

"The constitution is unclear on the issue, and such a situation is "unjust to people's expectations," he has added. At a meeting with BJP spokespersons, Shah said,

"The purpose of the bill is that a government cannot be run from jail... It is unjust to the expectations with which the public elects their representatives".

Asked why the bill is being brought now, Shah had said such a situation had never occurred before where governments and ministries were run from jail, citing the situations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu some time ago.