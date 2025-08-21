Live
- Yemen's leader meets UN envoy on peace process revival
- Monsoon session of Parliament to conclude today
- Delhi CM assault: Rajesh Khimji sent to 5-day police remand
- UK-based review finds youth vaping linked to increased health risks, future smoking
- RBI gears up for outcome-based regulations
- Dalal St logs gains for 5th session
- 4 new drugs for rare diseases on anvil
- Personal loan defaults high in AP, Telangana
- Design show from Sept 5
- Godrej ‘Ashitaka’ herbicide launched for maize crop
Governments can't be run from jail: HM
New Delhi: A bill proposing the removal of elected public servants arrested on serious charges and kept in custody for 30 days, was needed because governments are "being run from jail" these days, Union Minister Amit Shah said, with a sharp dig at Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.
"The constitution is unclear on the issue, and such a situation is "unjust to people's expectations," he has added. At a meeting with BJP spokespersons, Shah said,
"The purpose of the bill is that a government cannot be run from jail... It is unjust to the expectations with which the public elects their representatives".
Asked why the bill is being brought now, Shah had said such a situation had never occurred before where governments and ministries were run from jail, citing the situations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu some time ago.