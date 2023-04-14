Governor's varsity visits trigger fresh Raj Bhavan-Secretariat row in Bengal

Kolkata: A fresh tiff has erupted between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat in West Bengal with Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday launching a scathing attack against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose over the latter's recent survey visits to different state universities.

"The manner in which the Governor is roaming around like a white elephant to different universities is not realistic, proper or as per the norms. We never showed any arrogance towards the new Governor. We want to cooperate with him. But he is misusing his powers and going beyond his limits again and again," Basu told mediapersons on Friday.

The minister also questioned the Governor's authority to sanction funds for the universities.

"The funds announced by the Governor will come from the state exchequer. How can he make such announcements without consulting the education department," Basu asked.

He also referred to the Bill passed in the state Assembly replacing the Governor with the Chief Minister as the chancellor of state universities, which is yet to be cleared by the Raj Bhavan.

"Either he should clear the Bill or send it back to the state government. For me, the Chief Minister is the chancellor of state universities," Basu said.

Recently there have been tiffs between the Governor's House and state secretariat on a number of issues, which began with the replacement of Nandini Chakraborty as the principal secretary to the Governor.

Later, issues like attack on the convoy of Union minister Nisith Pramanik, slanderous postering in front of the residence of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court, and the recent clashes over Ram Navami processions drew strongly-worded statements from the Governor.

Trinamool Congress also did not take the Governor's decision to review the security arrangements for Hanuman Jayanti lightly, with party spokesman Kunal Ghosh taking jibes at the Governor on that issue.