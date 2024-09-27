Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers

New Delhi: In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, the central government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).

The new wage rates will take effect on October 1, 2024. The last revision was done in April 2024.

The minimum wage rates are categorised based on skill levels -- unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled -- as well as by geographical area -- A, B, and C.

After revision, minimum wage rates in area "A" for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading and unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day ( Rs 20,358 per month) for semi-skilled workers and Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month) for skilled, clerical and watch and wards without arms, Rs 954 a day ( Rs 24,804 per month) and for highly skilled and watch and wards with arms, Rs 1,035 a day (Rs 26,910 per month).