  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers
x
Highlights

In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, the central government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).

New Delhi: In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, the central government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).

The new wage rates will take effect on October 1, 2024. The last revision was done in April 2024.

The minimum wage rates are categorised based on skill levels -- unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled -- as well as by geographical area -- A, B, and C.

After revision, minimum wage rates in area "A" for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading and unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day ( Rs 20,358 per month) for semi-skilled workers and Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month) for skilled, clerical and watch and wards without arms, Rs 954 a day ( Rs 24,804 per month) and for highly skilled and watch and wards with arms, Rs 1,035 a day (Rs 26,910 per month).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick