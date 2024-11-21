Govt implements 50% work-from-home policy

New Delhi: Half of the staff in Delhi government offices will work from home while private organisations have been urged to follow suit amid alarmingly high air pollution in the national capital. However, essential services such as healthcare, sanitation, public transport, fire services, law enforcement, power supply, water treatment, and emergency response operations will continue to work in full capacity to ensure public services remain unaffected.

Nearly 80 departments and different agencies in the Delhi government, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, employ approximately 1.4 lakh people. On Wednesday,

Delhi witnessed yet another dawn with a blanket of toxic air as it recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 426 in the "severe" category, which followed the coldest night of the season in the city so far. Residents have reported eye irritation, respiratory discomfort, and other health issues.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, in a post on X, said 50 per cent of the staff in government offices will work from home.

He also urged private offices, industries and businesses to implement similar measures to help mitigate the city's air pollution crisis.