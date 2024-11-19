Govt prioritising road connectivity in remote areas: Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday said the government has been prioritising road connectivity in remote and hard areas of the state.

He said it is for the first time that the metalling of the road of Dodra Kwar in Shimla district has been going on a war footing. Additionally, the hard area of Bara Bhangal in Kangra district will also be connected with road in the coming two years.

Reviewing various projects of the Public Works Department here, he said Rs 2,806 crore has been allocated to the department in this fiscal against an expenditure of Rs 1,238 crore incurred till September 30.

He directed the officers concerned to expedite the completion of the ongoing projects and emphasised the adoption of modern technology. He said the financial powers of the engineers are being enhanced and the timeframe for calling tenders has been reduced.

He added such measures were significantly accelerating the pace of developmental works in the state.

Sukhu assured of providing all possible assistance in modernising the department and advocated for setting up tunnels keeping in view environmental and topographical conditions in order to maximise the benefits to the people.

He said roads are the lifeline for the people as there is limited scope for other means of transportation. He said the government is promoting tourism in a big way and road infrastructure is being upgraded to provide convenient travelling to the commuters.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to constructing the Bhubhujot tunnel and the department must prepare a detailed project report at the earliest to construct the approach road.

He also reviewed the underground utility duct projects and said the government has allocated Rs 150 crore for this project in Shimla city. He said underground cables and pipes from Chhota Shimla to Chaura Maidan, Raj Bhawan to Oakover and from Sher-e-Punjab to CTO Chowk are being laid.