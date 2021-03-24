Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Govt raises PF threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Govt raises PF threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest
x

Govt raises PF threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Highlights

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday raised the limit for tax exemption on interest earned on provident fund contribution by emplo...

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday raised the limit for tax exemption on interest earned on provident fund contribution by employees to Rs 5 lakh per annum in specified cases as against Rs 2.5 lakh proposed in the Budget.

However, the minister in her reply to discussion on Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha said the concession would be available to employees only in cases where his or her employer does not make any contribution to the retirement fund.

The Finance Bill was later passed by the Lower House with 127 official amendments by voice vote. With the passage of the Finance Bill, which contains tax proposals for the next financial year, the Lok Sabha has completed the budgetary exercise for 2021-22.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X