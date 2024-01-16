  • Menu
Govt to soon provide assistance to widows for house construction: Himachal CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the government would shortly commence the Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna to provide financial assistance to widows and single women for construction of houses.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the government would shortly commence the Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna to provide financial assistance to widows and single women for construction of houses.

The government under this new scheme would provide an assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh for the construction of homes. Nearly 7,000 women are expected to benefit from it, said the Chief Minister.

Apart from providing financial aid, essential amenities like electricity and water for the newly constructed houses would also be provided.

During a recent Cabinet meeting, an in-principle approval was given to the scheme, said the Chief Minister, adding the government has been working on formulating modalities in order to provide assistance to the beneficiaries.

The government is ensuring wellbeing of the vulnerable sections and has initiated various schemes.

