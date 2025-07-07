Live
- AP embraces AI for ‘Smart mosquito control’ initiative
- Huge rush of devotees at Bhadradri shrine
- Singareni CMD plants 500 saplings during Van Mahotsav programme
- Lion’s Club distributes solar panels to Anganwadi centres
- Govt Whip Beerlla Illaiah inspects devpt works in Aleru
- Srisailam reservoir receives inflows of over 1.34L cusecs
- Rajgopal Reddy plans 34 govt schools in Munugode constituency
- Minister Ponguleti distributes Indiramma house papers to beneficiaries at Kothagudem
- Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall
- Pradhan urges HAL to offer UG courses in aerospace
Govt UP school in dilapidated condition
Dhenkanal: The woes of students and teachers of Police Line Government UP School in Dhenkanal begin with the arrival of monsoon. The school is located just 100 metres away from the Collectorate. Rainy season is the most difficult period for students and teachers as rain water leaking through asbestos roofs of the school building causes classrooms to flood creating disruptive learning conditions.
The Police Line Government UP School was established in 1952. Many of the students who have passed out of this school are well placed in different sectors. The government has implemented many schemes in the last 30 years like District Primary Education Programme, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, but such schemes seem to have evaded this school upsetting the parents and the people. The school has classes from 1 to 7 and the students have achieved success at various competitions.
But there is shortage of classrooms. Most of the students belong to backward communities.
Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said he will look into the problems of the school soon. Dhenkanal Block Education Officer Dibya Prakash Pradhan said he had joined his post recently and will visit the school after July 10 as HSC supplementary examination is going on.
Funds are sanctioned but survey of schools is not done properly by the authorities concerned, alleged School Management Committee members.