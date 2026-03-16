Gram Nyayalayas should not function just 2-3 days in a week: House panel

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Standing Committee has suggested regular functioning of Gram Nyayalayas, flagging that in some states these rural courts work only for two days a week, an official said on Monday.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, chaired by Brij Lal, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP, reiterated its recommendation made in 147th Report that Gram Nyayalayas must function on all working days in order to effectively reduce the backlog of cases at the local level.

The Committee presented its 162nd Report on the Demands for Grants (2026-27) of the Department of Justice (Ministry of Law and Justice) on Monday in both the Houses of Parliament, the official said in a statement.

In the report, the House panel also sought early filling up of vacancies in rural courts.

"The Committee believe that early creation of posts and timely filling up of vacancies of Nyayadhikaris would ensure uninterrupted functioning of Gram Nyayalayas."

"The Committee is of the opinion that Gram Nyayalayas were intended to improve access to justice at the grassroots level. By establishing it, it will be able to provide speedy, affordable and decentralised justice, especially in rural and remote areas," the report said.

"The success of Gram Nyayalayas depends on their regular functioning, availability of basic infrastructure, presence of trained judicial officers and adequate support from the state governments," the report added.

The Committee observed that since establishment of Gram Nyayalayas is not mandatory for states and that, in many states where such courts exist, they function only for two days a week, restricting the effectiveness in disposal of cases.

Responding to the Committee's recommendation that Gram Nyayalayas should function on all working days instead of one or two days a week, the Department said that although the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the state governments, the Department has issued a letter on April 30, 2025, to the states.