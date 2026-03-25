Green Budget unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, described the 2026-27 Budget as a “green budget”, highlighting the government’s push for sustainable development and a cleaner environment, with a 21 per cent budget allocation towards the initiative.

According to the Budget, 21.44 per cent of the total outlay, amounting to Rs 22,236 crore, has been earmarked for green development initiatives. The environment and forest sectors have been allocated Rs 822 crore, up from Rs 505 crore in the previous financial year, marking an increase of 62.7 per cent.

“The government is committed to restoring Delhi’s status as a “Green Delhi” through the development of urban forests, parks, and green spaces. We are allocating Rs 25 crore separately for the Delhi Park and Garden society,” CM Gupta said. She further noted that 35 lakh indigenous plants like peepul, mango, and neem will be planted in Delhi in the next four years, and new forest areas will also be developed. A budget of Rs 130 crore has been allocated for forest development, and Rs 44 crore has been allocated for wildlife protection. CM Gupta said the government is introducing a Rs 300 crore scheme for “Pollution Control & Emergency Measures”, which will include mechanical sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers. A budget of Rs 204 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), specifically to tackle pollution.

Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Rekha Gupta, also said that the government is actively working towards introducing advanced technical solutions and monitoring systems through a collaboration with the World Bank. An additional Rs 2 crore has been allocated for monitoring systems (covering the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), war-room operations, mobile apps, and real-time tracking). While presenting the “Green Budget”, CM Gupta further said that the government is working to increase waste processing capacity from the current 7,000 metric tonnes to 15,000 metric tonnes per day.