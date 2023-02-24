Green energy no less than goldmine: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investments in the green energy sector stressing India's potential in renewable energy like wind, solar and biogas is no less than a "goldmine or oil field". Addressing a webinar on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24 on green growth, Modi said, "This budget is not only an opportunity, but it also contains the guarantee of our future security."



The Prime Minister said India has been the fastest in renewable energy capacity addition among major economies since 2014. "India will play an important role in green energy, I invite all stakeholders to invest in India," he said. On the great opportunities for investors in India, he stated that "the potential of solar, wind and biogas in India is no less than any gold mine or oil field for our private sector".

He opined that India has huge potential to lead the world in green energy and the country will forward the cause of global good apart from generating green Jobs. Modi addressed the post-budget webinar on 'Green Growth' on Thursday.