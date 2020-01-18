Top
GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched

Highlights

Bengaluru : India's communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on Friday.

Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:35 a.m IST, the European launch provider Arianespace's Ariane 5 injected the "high power" spacecraft into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes and 25 seconds.

The 3,357-kg satellite, which was deployed from the lower passenger position of Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) into to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), is configured on ISRO's enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands.

