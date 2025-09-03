GST Council Plans Major Rate Cuts & Two-Tier Tax System | September 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leading a GST Council meeting on September 3 and 4, 2025, in New Delhi. The goal is to make the GST system simpler and fair.

Right now, GST has four tax rates: 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. The new plan is to have only two main rates:

5% for essential items (like food, soap, toothpaste)

18% for other items (like electronics, cement, and cars)

A 40% rate may be added for luxury and harmful goods (like tobacco and expensive cars).

What Could Get Cheaper?

Toothpaste, shampoo, soap → from 18% to 5%

Butter, cheese, snacks → from 12%/18% to 5%

TVs, ACs, fridges, washing machines → from 28% to 18%

Cement → from 28% to 18%

Changes for Vehicles

Small petrol and hybrid cars → from 28% to 18%

Electric cars ₹20–40 lakh → may increase from 5% to 18%

Luxury electric cars (like Tesla) → could face 40% GST

Two-wheelers → may go from 28% to 18%

Heavy bikes (over 350cc) → might be taxed at 40%

Why These Changes?

To make GST easier to follow

To help consumers pay less

To support business growth

To balance the impact of global tariffs on India

Will the Government Lose Money?

Yes, there may be some loss in revenue (up to ₹1.7 lakh crore). But experts believe more people will buy goods, so the loss can be covered. States may get help from a special GST fund.