Live
- India’s threats no longer confined to traditional military conflicts: Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor
- Teachers’ Day 2025 Speech Ideas: Short And Long Speeches For Students
- Arrangements completed for Ganesh Idol immersion and shobha yatra in Kurnool: SE Umapathi
- TTD Announces New Canteens and Volunteer Training for Devotees
- Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Date, Rituals And Significance Of Eid-E-Milad
- Piyush Goyal holds talks with German Minister Wadephul on bolstering economic ties
- Hyderabad Woman Arrested at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore
- Strong Centre-State partnership, upskilling needed for manufacturing excellence: Niti Aayog official
- Indian equity indices edge higher as GST Council meet begins
- South Africa pick tried and tested players for Pakistan tour and Women’s ODI WC
GST Council Plans Major Rate Cuts & Two-Tier Tax System | September 2025
Highlights
The 58th GST Council meeting led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to simplify GST with two main tax slabs—5% for essentials and 18% for other goods. Big cuts expected on items like soap, TVs, cars, and more.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leading a GST Council meeting on September 3 and 4, 2025, in New Delhi. The goal is to make the GST system simpler and fair.
Right now, GST has four tax rates: 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. The new plan is to have only two main rates:
- 5% for essential items (like food, soap, toothpaste)
- 18% for other items (like electronics, cement, and cars)
A 40% rate may be added for luxury and harmful goods (like tobacco and expensive cars).
What Could Get Cheaper?
- Toothpaste, shampoo, soap → from 18% to 5%
- Butter, cheese, snacks → from 12%/18% to 5%
- TVs, ACs, fridges, washing machines → from 28% to 18%
- Cement → from 28% to 18%
Changes for Vehicles
- Small petrol and hybrid cars → from 28% to 18%
- Electric cars ₹20–40 lakh → may increase from 5% to 18%
- Luxury electric cars (like Tesla) → could face 40% GST
- Two-wheelers → may go from 28% to 18%
- Heavy bikes (over 350cc) → might be taxed at 40%
Why These Changes?
- To make GST easier to follow
- To help consumers pay less
- To support business growth
- To balance the impact of global tariffs on India
Will the Government Lose Money?
Yes, there may be some loss in revenue (up to ₹1.7 lakh crore). But experts believe more people will buy goods, so the loss can be covered. States may get help from a special GST fund.
Next Story