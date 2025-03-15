Gujarat achieves 95.95 pc vaccination coverage, surpassing national average in SDG-3 index Gujarat achieves 95.95 pc vaccination coverage, surpassing national average in SDG-3 index

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has achieved 95.95 per cent vaccination coverage under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) as part of the Sustainable Development Goal-3 Index, surpassing the national average of 93.23 per cent.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has effectively implemented strategies to deliver vaccination services to newborns and pregnant women, leading to this positive outcome.

On the occasion of National Immunisation Day, the state Health department is also gearing up for a special immunisation campaign for measles and rubella on March 15 and 16.

In 2024, Gujarat recorded an average full immunisation coverage of 98 per cent for one-year-old children between April and February.

Key vaccination statistics include 96 per cent for Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), 95 per cent for Pentavalent (DPT+Hep-B+HiB), and 97 per cent for Measles-Rubella (MR).

Innovative initiatives such as 'Dhanvantari Rath', 'Tika Express', and 'Mobile Mamta Day' have contributed to this achievement, especially in remote areas.

Under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, Gujarat successfully vaccinated 9,95,395 children and 2,25,960 pregnant women who missed regular immunisation.

The 'Khile-Khilate' campaign further ensured the vaccination of 25,736 children with crucial vaccines like BCG, Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), Pentavalent Vaccine, Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV), Rotavirus Vaccine, PCV, MR, and DPT between January 16 and 22, 2025.

Additionally, over the past three years, more than 1.8 million school and pre-school children received Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccines.

No polio cases have been reported in the state from 2007 to 2024.

On National Immunisation Day in 2024, 8.249 million children received polio doses across 33 districts, while on Sub-National Immunisation Day, 4.297 million children in 24 districts were immunised.

